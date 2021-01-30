Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) were down 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.99 and last traded at $26.11. Approximately 8,204,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 5,513,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.59.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257,339 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 36,470 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3,668.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 44,955 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 43,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 107,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

