JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TKAYY. HSBC raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAYY opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

