JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Grainger plc (GRI.L) (LON:GRI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) (LON:GRI) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GRI. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Grainger plc (GRI.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 324.17 ($4.24).

LON:GRI opened at GBX 266.80 ($3.49) on Tuesday. Grainger plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 189.76 ($2.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 341.80 ($4.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.70, a current ratio of 11.30 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 18.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 281.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 293.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a GBX 3.64 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Grainger plc (GRI.L)’s previous dividend of $1.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Grainger plc (GRI.L)’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

In other Grainger plc (GRI.L) news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 11,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 283 ($3.70), for a total value of £32,075.22 ($41,906.48).

About Grainger plc (GRI.L)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

