JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMBBY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Imperial Brands stock opened at $20.35 on Thursday. Imperial Brands has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

