JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.99 Billion

Brokerages expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will post sales of $28.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.66 billion to $29.59 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported sales of $28.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year sales of $114.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.99 billion to $115.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $117.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $115.01 billion to $119.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $128.67 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $142.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.97. The company has a market capitalization of $392.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.