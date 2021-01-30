JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $280.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carvana from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.77.

CVNA opened at $261.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.67 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Carvana has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $302.46.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.17, for a total value of $5,555,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,102. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 10,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.11, for a total value of $2,139,092.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,607 shares in the company, valued at $534,721.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,975,071 shares of company stock worth $729,500,482. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Carvana by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

