JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) a GBX 1,700 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RDSB. Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,780 ($23.26) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,786.92 ($23.35).

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,272.20 ($16.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £47.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 12-month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,085.50 ($27.25). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,344.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,150.83.

In related news, insider Ann Godbehere bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £85,383 ($111,553.44). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie purchased 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99).

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

