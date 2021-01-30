JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€171.00” Price Target for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1)

Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €171.00 ($201.18) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €152.01 ($178.84).

Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) stock opened at €128.00 ($150.59) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €132.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €138.10. Hannover Rück SE has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

