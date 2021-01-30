Jonathan Olefson Sells 5,336 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 5,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $403,828.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,555.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $74.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.16 and a 200-day moving average of $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $78.72.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNH has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 91.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Syneos Health by 92.2% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

