Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.45-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.51. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.45-2.55 EPS.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,002,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $52.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.50.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on JCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.79.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,253 shares of company stock worth $969,172. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

