Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Posts Earnings Results

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of JCI opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $52.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Oppenheimer raised Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.79.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,253 shares of company stock valued at $969,172. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

