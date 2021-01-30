JMP Securities Downgrades Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Market Perform

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Edward Jones began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.29.

TSLA opened at $793.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $752.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,593.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $751.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.41. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,293,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

