JJJ Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNN. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 83,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.9% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNN opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

SNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

