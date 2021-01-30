JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives $72.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on JFrog from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

JFrog stock opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.28. JFrog has a one year low of $57.14 and a one year high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

