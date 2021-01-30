Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Nitto Denko in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the technology company will earn $1.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nitto Denko’s FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NDEKY opened at $45.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.32. Nitto Denko has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $49.21.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.