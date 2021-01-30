Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Nitto Denko in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the technology company will earn $1.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nitto Denko’s FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.
About Nitto Denko
Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.
