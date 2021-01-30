Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Underperform Rating for Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW)

Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) stock opened at GBX 25.72 ($0.34) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 31.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 24.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. Tullow Oil plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 53.68 ($0.70). The company has a market cap of £363.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12.

Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

