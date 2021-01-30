Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Underperform Rating for Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW)

Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) stock opened at GBX 25.72 ($0.34) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 31.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 24.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. Tullow Oil plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 53.68 ($0.70). The company has a market cap of £363.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12.
Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) Company Profile
