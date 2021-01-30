Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for First Horizon in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $16.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon by 57.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,106,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,796,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 60.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,822,000 after buying an additional 7,173,674 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 5.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,732,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after buying an additional 886,758 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 86.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,308,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,365,000 after buying an additional 7,547,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in First Horizon by 28.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,133,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,839,000 after buying an additional 1,339,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $199,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 372,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,785.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 90,883 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $1,365,971.49. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,524,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,906,035.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,768,269. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

