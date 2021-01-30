Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.08). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s FY2021 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

MT opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 1,827.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

