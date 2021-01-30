Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Rollins, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rollins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ROL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

ROL opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Rollins has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at $34,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Rollins by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

