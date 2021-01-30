Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $206.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.94 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TXN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $163.70.

Shares of TXN opened at $165.69 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $175.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,217,000. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,721,000 after acquiring an additional 781,854 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,543,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,440,000 after acquiring an additional 540,612 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 559.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 628,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,740,000 after acquiring an additional 533,214 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 109.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 903,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,038,000 after acquiring an additional 472,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

