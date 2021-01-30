Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) a €68.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HLAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €65.41 ($76.96).

HLAG opened at €93.10 ($109.53) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.68. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 12 month high of €186.60 ($219.53). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €94.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of €63.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.56.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

