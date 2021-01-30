Jean-Frederic Viret Sells 46,144 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $920,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jean-Frederic Viret also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 17th, Jean-Frederic Viret sold 1,995 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $34,892.55.
CHRS stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRS shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000.
About Coherus BioSciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.
