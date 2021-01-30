Jean-Frederic Viret Sells 46,144 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $920,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jean-Frederic Viret also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Jean-Frederic Viret sold 1,995 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $34,892.55.

CHRS stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The business had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRS shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

