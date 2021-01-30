JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) Receives €17.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €17.88 ($21.04).

Several research firms have recently commented on DEC. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.50 ($21.76) price objective on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) stock traded down €0.03 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €16.06 ($18.89). 466,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux SA has a 1 year low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 1 year high of €36.90 ($43.41). The business has a 50-day moving average of €17.81 and a 200-day moving average of €16.40.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

