Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.92

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.92 and last traded at $58.33, with a volume of 6514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.00.

About Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY)

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the insurance brokerage, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.