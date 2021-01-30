Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Short Interest Update

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of JPRRF remained flat at $$3,235.80 during midday trading on Friday. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 52-week low of $3,235.80 and a 52-week high of $3,235.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,099.43.

Japan Prime Realty Investment Company Profile

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001 under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002 with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

