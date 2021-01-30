Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,237 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,131,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $717,531,000 after purchasing an additional 545,256 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 398,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,754,000 after purchasing an additional 275,253 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,530,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,326,000 after purchasing an additional 135,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,715,000 after purchasing an additional 114,582 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CINF opened at $84.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $115.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

