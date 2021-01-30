Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $7.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 904,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,024,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 78,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,769,000.

BATS:ACWV opened at $95.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.87. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $88.22.

