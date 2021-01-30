Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $221.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $247.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.81.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

