Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 63,329 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 492.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,329 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NetEase by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,518,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,375,000 after acquiring an additional 136,605 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in NetEase by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,766,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NetEase by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $795,481,000 after acquiring an additional 71,487 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in NetEase by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 913,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,740,000 after acquiring an additional 690,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Overlook Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,925,000.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.78.

NetEase stock opened at $114.99 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $128.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.01 and its 200 day moving average is $94.50. The company has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.