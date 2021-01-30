Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,897 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Exelon by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 53,700 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Exelon by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 173,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $41.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average is $41.87.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

