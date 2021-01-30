Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in Anthem by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,999,000 after purchasing an additional 103,406 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,679,000 after purchasing an additional 237,568 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,745,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,818,000 after purchasing an additional 64,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Anthem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,202,000 after purchasing an additional 136,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.14.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $296.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.