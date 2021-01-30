James Investment Research Inc. Takes $1.01 Million Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PRG stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.74. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.
PROG Company Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.
