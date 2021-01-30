James Investment Research Inc. Takes $1.01 Million Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.74. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

