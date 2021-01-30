James Investment Research Inc. Sells 62,450 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,557 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 62,450 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

