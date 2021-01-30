James Investment Research Inc. Sells 3,975 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYKE stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average is $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $43.33.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.68 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYKE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Barrington Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

In related news, CEO Charles E. Sykes sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $3,124,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,063,568.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $102,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,766.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,700 shares of company stock worth $7,123,489. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

