James Investment Research Inc. Buys 7,762 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,537 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $120.90 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $147.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.37 and its 200-day moving average is $102.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.53, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.32.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

