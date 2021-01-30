James Investment Research Inc. Buys 14,195 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Enova International were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Enova International by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Enova International by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Enova International by 1,152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.80. Enova International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $2.37. The company had revenue of $204.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.62 million. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. On average, analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 19,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $500,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,553.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENVA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

