James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5,106.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,365 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $946,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. 140166 restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

NYSE TSM opened at $121.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $136.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.3463 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

