James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Shares Acquired by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 2,537.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,597 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JHX. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JHX opened at $27.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.58 and a beta of 1.24.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JHX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised James Hardie Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised James Hardie Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

