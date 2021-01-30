James E. Sinclair Sells 54,025 Shares of Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) (TSE:TNX) Stock

Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX) Director James E. Sinclair sold 54,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total transaction of C$48,421.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,461,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,102,513.55.

James E. Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) alerts:

On Monday, January 25th, James E. Sinclair sold 40,000 shares of Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.73, for a total transaction of C$29,152.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, James E. Sinclair sold 20,000 shares of Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total value of C$17,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, James E. Sinclair sold 1,000 shares of Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total value of C$830.00.

On Monday, January 4th, James E. Sinclair sold 3,500 shares of Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total value of C$3,045.00.

On Friday, December 11th, James E. Sinclair bought 200,000 shares of Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$122,320.00.

Shares of TSE:TNX opened at C$0.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52. The firm has a market cap of C$202.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.95. Tanzanian Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.55 and a 12-month high of C$2.12.

Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO)

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.