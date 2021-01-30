Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth $98,186,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,138,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,576,000 after acquiring an additional 87,266 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 162.6% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 113,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 70,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 34.8% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 238,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after acquiring an additional 61,633 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at $46,092,978.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on J. Robert W. Baird cut Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.08.

J stock opened at $100.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.46. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

