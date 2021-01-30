Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Upgraded by Cowen to “Outperform”

Cowen upgraded shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $120.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $94.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JACK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised Jack in the Box to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.26.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

JACK opened at $94.14 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $104.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.48.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,314.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,531,000 after purchasing an additional 46,283 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 988,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,407,000 after purchasing an additional 74,217 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 704,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,872,000 after purchasing an additional 55,706 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 410,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 403,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 57,278 shares during the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.