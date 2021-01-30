J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Price Target Raised to $120.00

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its target price raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. J2 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

Get J2 Global alerts:

JCOM stock opened at $102.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.53. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $107.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.56 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 1,727 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $155,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 294,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,465,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,550 shares of company stock worth $21,033,766 over the last ninety days. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 15.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,764,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,383,000 after purchasing an additional 364,456 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 2,511.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,459,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,880 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 13.0% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,392,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after acquiring an additional 160,604 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 33.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,048,000 after acquiring an additional 333,241 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in J2 Global by 41.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 682,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,246,000 after purchasing an additional 199,883 shares in the last quarter.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.