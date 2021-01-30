ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITVPY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ITV from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITVPY traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.46. 2,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,369. ITV has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

