ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ITM Power Plc manufactures integrated hydrogen energy solutions for grid balancing and energy storage services as well as for the production of clean fuel for transport, renewable heat and chemicals. ITM Power Plc is based in Sheffield, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ITM Power currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of ITM Power stock opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. ITM Power has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

