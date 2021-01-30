Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) CEO Sells $147,819.85 in Stock

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) CEO Corey N. Fishman sold 85,445 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $147,819.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,453 shares in the company, valued at $704,893.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $69.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.22). Equities research analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

