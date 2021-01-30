iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Acquired by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 145.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFLO. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 32,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,758,000.

NYSEARCA TFLO remained flat at $$50.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 45,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,890. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average is $50.29. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.11 and a 1 year high of $50.37.

