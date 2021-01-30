iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (XRE.TO) (TSE:XRE) Stock Price Up 0.8%

iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (XRE.TO) (TSE:XRE) shares rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$16.35 and last traded at C$16.26. Approximately 315,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 195,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.13.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.39.

