iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 132.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 231,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,302,000 after purchasing an additional 63,262 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,045 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,855,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,381,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $222.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.59. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $232.26.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

