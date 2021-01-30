iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Lessened by SimpliFi Inc.

SimpliFi Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,056 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 6.5% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after buying an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after buying an additional 966,040 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,683,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,109,000 after buying an additional 741,517 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,316,000 after buying an additional 740,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,682,000 after buying an additional 600,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.56. The stock had a trading volume of 40,591,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,431,016. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $217.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.64 and a 200 day moving average of $181.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

