iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,417,000 after purchasing an additional 710,164 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,657,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,923,000 after purchasing an additional 656,579 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,824,000 after purchasing an additional 590,477 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,902,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,932,000 after purchasing an additional 324,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 634,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,309,000 after purchasing an additional 261,852 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock opened at $117.60 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.36.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.